Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Police today arrested an alleged drug peddler from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and seized one kilogram of charas from his possession.

The police laid a 'naka' at Hajin and arrested Manzoor Ahmad Dar alias Waghay, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered and an investigation was underway. PTI MIJ KJ .

