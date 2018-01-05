New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien today released the calendar of the upper house in presence of chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who noted it captures the history of transformation of India and the world.

The calendar has pictures of 12 world leaders who addressed members of both the houses in parliament's Central Hall during 1955-2010 and their speeches captures the history of transformation of India and the world during this period, Rajya Sabha secreteriat said in a statement quoting Naidu.

"Deputy Chairman Prof Kurien is shouldering substantial responsibility of presiding over the house and it is appropriate that he does the honours of unveiling the calendar," Naidu added.

He said the leaders spoke of the great ancient traditions of India and the countryÂ’s emergence as a vibrant democracy and a major global player.

Naidu said the 12 world leaders touched upon various issues relating to the cold war situation, nuclear arms race and the need for disarmament, the Non-Aligned Movement, multilateralism, peace, security and others.

Leaders of various parties present at the release of the calendar appreciated its theme. PTI JTR TIR .

