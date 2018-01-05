Tura (Meghalaya), Jan 5 (PTI) A 63-year-old man, who was kidnapped from Lakhipur town in Goalpara district of Assam on Tuesday, was rescued today from Mansinggre Rongnak village in North Garo Hills of the state, a senior police officer said.

A joint team of Assam and Meghalaya police rescued Sukur Ali, a resident of Goalpara district of the neighbouring state, and nabbed four members of an inter-state gang that had kidnapped him, he said.

Two more were arrested from Assam yesterday, taking the count to those held in the case to six, the officer said.

"The rescue of the 63-year-old man was made possible by Assam police. They had managed to nab one of the kidnappers in their state and found out from him the names of other members of the gang," Superintendent of Police, North Garo Hills, Dalton Marak, explained.

The motive behind the kidnap, however, is not clear as yet, Marak said.

"During the early morning operation, there was a brief exchange of fire but no one was injured," the SP said, adding that two country-made revolvers and nine rounds of ammunition were recovered from the gang. PTI COR JOP RMS .

