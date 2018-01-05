tomorrow Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) In a bid to unite the opposition parties on the issue of credibility of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and for holding polls using ballot papers, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has called a meeting here tomorrow.

Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary today told PTI, "The complaints of irregularities in the EVMs are an old story, but the argument (against the machines) has gained momentum after the recent Gujarat polls. The SP demands that all the future elections be held on ballot papers. In an effort to unite the opposition parties in this regard, an invitation has been sent to all of them." He added that the meeting would take place at the Janeshwar Mishra Trust office tomorrow.

On a question as to whether the Congress and BSP would also attend the meeting, Chaudhary said, "It will be known tomorrow." He added that efforts would also be made to evolve a consensus on holding the Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypolls on ballot papers.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and the leaders of opposition of both the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council would be present at the meeting, Chaudhary said. PTI NAV RC .

