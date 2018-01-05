Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stressed for expeditious implementation of 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan', a flagship project of his government aimed at improving irrigation facilities.

"Now we need to increase our speed. Various NGOs like Paani Foundation, NAM, Dilasa have been immensely contributing for the cause. We are also working for 'GalMukta Dharan-GalYukta Shivar', through which farmers are able to increase Rabi production," said Fadnavis.

"We have to come out of the memories of drought and live with better future, giving sustainable irrigation facilities to our farmers," he said yesterday after presenting the state-level Mahatma Jyotiba Phule 'JalMitra' awards.

In the village category, Malegaon in Solapur, Velu in Satara and Karjat in Ahmednagar bagged the awards.

While Purandar (in Pune district), Koregaon (in Satara district) and Chandwad (in Nashik district) got prizes in tehsil category, Solapur, Pune and Ahmednagar bagged awards in the district category.

Fadnavis also awarded prizes to individuals, NGOs, journalists from print and electronic media, officials and employees for their outstanding contribution in the 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan'.

On the occasion, the chief minister also launched website of the soil and water conservation department. PTI MR NRB .

