Mathura, Jan 5 (PTI) A group of farmers in Aurangabad here today disrupted water supply to the city demanding adequate compensation for their land acquired over 27 years ago for the construction of the Gokul barrage.

More than seven dozen farmers hampered supply by entering the barrage's water supply station, the police said.

"The police used mild force to disperse the demonstrators," in-charge SP city Brajesh Kumar said, adding that water supply to the city had been restored.

Five demonstrators were taken into police custody and two separate cases have been registered against the farmers, one on the complaint by the irrigation department, he said.

They have been accused of taking control of the barrage and stopping water supply of city by the irrigation department, and the police has registered a case for brick batting and injuring four personnel, including two sub- inspectors, he said.

The police used mild force to disperse the mob after they attacked, the officer said, adding that the farmers had threatened to stop water supply to Mathura if their demand was not met by January 5.

Former panchayat member Suresh Nishad claimed that over seven dozen farmers had not been paid adequate compensation and that about 100 people had given their land for the construction of the barrage.

They are demanding compensation at present rates. Farmers are also demanding government job to at least one member of their family, he said. PTI CORR ANB .

