Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Fire broke out in the basement of a six-storey residential building in Nagpada in central Mumbai today afternoon, a civic official said.

Fire was reported from the basement of Jiya Building on Belasis Road around 12.15 pm.

There were no casualties in the incident.

Four persons who were stranded in the building's lift were rescued by the fire brigade, which doused the fire after two hour-long effort.

In another incident, fire broke out at a residential building in Pratikshanagar, Sion in Central Mumbai.

No casualties were reported there either, the official said. PTI DC KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.