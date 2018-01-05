Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Four people were caught and five kilos of opium was seized from them in an operation by the city police here today.

Police officials said that the West Zone team of the CommissionerÂ’s Task Force, acting on a tip-off, nabbed the four while they were trying to sell the contraband near Victoria hotel in Tolichowki, Golconda.

Police said that a case had been registered, adding that one more accused is yet to be caught. PTI GDK BNM .

