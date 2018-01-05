Azamgarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Four persons of a family including two children were charred to death as their hut caught fire early this morning, police said.

The incident took place around 3 am in Bardiha where 52- year-old Ramsagar was staying with his family.

Ramsagar's wife Prabhavati (45), daughters Sangita (13) and Chandrashila (17) were burnt to death on the spot itself.

Ramsagar succumbed to injuries while he was being taken to the district hospital for treatment. Almost a dozen cattle were also killed.

District Magistrate Chandrabhushan Singh said the kin of the deceased will be given every possible help by the district administration.

"How the hut actually caught fire will be probed. It was said (by locals) that in order to prevent cattle from being exposed to cold, a bonfire was lit in the hut. It is possible that the accident took place because of this," Singh. PTI CORR NAV DV .

