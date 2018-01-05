Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) It's official, the final and eighth season of epic fantasy show "Game of Thrones" will arrive in 2019.

HBO has confirmed that the show will return in 2019 for a six-episode final season, but the cable broadcaster has not specified the exact date or month.

"'Game of Thrones' will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019. David Benioff and D B Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the new season," HBO said in a statement.

"Writers for the new season are David Benioff and D B Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill," it added.

Filming for the final season started in October last year, and is expected to continue until mid-2018. PTI RB SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.