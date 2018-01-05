Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Grandmaster Deepan Chakkravarthy kept up his winning ways as he beat defending champion Adam Tukhaev in the sixth round of the IIFL Wealth 3rd Mumbai Open International Chess Tournament here.

The game that lasted 79 moves saw many twists and turns. But in the end, Deepan pulled off a crucial victory and moved to a score of 6/6, which puts him in firm control with only three more rounds to go, a media release issued here said.

Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo is the only player close on Deepan's heels with 5.5/6.

In the junior group, the field has opened up widely following a draw between Aaryan Varshney and Nikhil Magizhnan on the top-board in round six.

Gukesh D, Pranav V and Srihari LR notched up victories in their respective games, thus joining Aaryan and Nikhil in lead with 5.5/6.

A total of 600 players from 25 countries are participating across the two sections of this tournament which has a cumulative prize fund of Rs 20 lakh. PTI NRB BNM SDM .

