Panaji, Jan 05 (PTI) Goa will be hosting the second edition of the Bird Festival between January 12-14 at Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary and Galjibag beach in Canacona in South Goa.

Announcing the event, state Principal Conservator of Forests Ajay Saxena said that holding the bird festival in Goa attains significance considering the fact that almost 40 per cent of the total bird species from the country are found here.

Saxena said that out of a total of 10293 bird species in the world, 1224 are recorded in India and of this Goa has recorded 450 species.

"Bird sighting will be part of this festival and the focus this time would be on oceanic birds," he informed.

"There are hundreds of migratory birds that visit the state's coast. Goa being rich in coastline, wetlands, water bodies, one can see lot of oceanic birds taking shelter here for a small period," he said.

Delegates from Sri Lanka and the USA will also be participating in the event.

The event is being hosted by the Forest department in association with Goa Tourism Development Corporation and Goa Bird Conservation Network. PTI RPS BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.