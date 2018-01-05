GFP Panaji, Jan 05 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party today demanded that the opinion poll which ensured Goa did not merge with neighbouring Maharashtra should be taught as part of the state's school curriculum.

An opinion poll was held on January 16, 1967 to decide whether Goa, which was then a Union Territory, should remain as a separate entity or merge with Maharashtra.

Campaigns by leaders like Jack Sequeira had ensured that the poll returned a verdict that the state remain separate from Maharashtra.

GFP president Vijai Sardesai today said that the party would be espousing the cause of "identity" for Goa on the occasion of Opinion Poll Day scheduled to be held on January 16 and would mark it with a public meeting in Margao.

"Successive governments have masked the achievements of the opinion poll. It should be included in the History curriculum for students," he said.

He said the history of Goa does not end with the state's liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961 but extends to Goa getting statehood and Konkani being recognised as the official state language.

He said that the state's history from liberation to statehood should be included in the curriculum.

Sardesai said that many people felt justice has not been done to Jack Sequeira's contribution to the opinion poll adding that a park in his constituency Fatorda would be dedicated to the heroes of the opinion poll.

The GFP will also lobby with the state government to have a Liberation Day memorial in the state, he added. PTI RPS BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.