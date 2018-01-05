Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Time's Up pin is the most coveted accessory this awards season as both male and female stars are expected to wear the pin to draw attention to the sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed Hollywood.

Prominent Hollywood A-listers such as Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington and others got back together to launch the 'Time's Up' initiative on January 1 to fight sexual harassment in the industry.

Witherspoon had approached stylist and costume designer Arianne Phillips, who has worked on films such as "Kingsman" and "Nocturnal Animals", to design the pin.

"Reese asked me to come to the actors' group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters. We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it, and the first person I called was my partner-in-crime, (Los Angeles jewelry designer) Michael Schmidt," said Phillips.

Phillips has also reportedly encouraged the fashion world to donate to the Time's Up legal defence fund, designed to help less privileged women to protect themselves from sexual misconduct and harassment in all spheres of their professional life.

The Golden Globes Awards will witness a rare moment in history with many prominent Hollywood A-listers, including men, donning black to protest against gender inequality and sexual harassment in Hollywood.

It has been reported that many women actors, such as Meryl Streep and Emma Stone, are planning to wear black gowns at the annual ceremony as a mark of protest, and will be joined by their male counterparts.

A New York Times article first exposed producer Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual misconduct, encouraging powerful women to open up about the producer.

The expose had a domino effect with other major names such as Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, James Toback, Jeremy Piven and Dustin Hoffman being accused of similar misdeeds. PTI BK BK .

