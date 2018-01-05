New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The environment ministry has approved guidelines which provide a template on measures for mitigating the impact of roads, railway lines and power lines on wildlife including birds.

Minister of state for environment Mahesh Sharma in a written reply in Lok Sabha said that the ministry has approved "Eco-friendly Measures to Mitigate Impacts of Linear Infrastructures on Wildlife" guidelines framed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun.

"These guidelines provide standard template on structural and non-structural measures for mitigating the impact of roads, railway lines and power lines on wildlife including birds," he said.

He pointed out that conservation of flora, fauna and rivers in the country is covered within the ambit of extant legislations.

They include the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980, Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972, Environment (Protection) Act 1986, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, Biological Diversity Act 2002 and Rules and Regulations under these Acts.

He said the Forest Service officers at the central and the state levels are responsible for conservation and management of forests.

The Botanical Survey of India and Zoological Survey of India are mandated with inventorisation and monitoring of flora and fauna of the country, he said.

"The Namami Ganage Programme, a flagship programme of the government, is aimed at effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of the National River Ganga.

"Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue has notified the Tribunal, Appellate Tribunal and other Authorities (Qualification, Experience and Other Conditions of Members) Rules 2107," he said.

The government has taken a number steps for clean environment including promotion of afforestation through utilisation of CAMPA funds, urban forest and school nursery, greening highways, railways and Banks of Ganga among others.

PTI TDS RT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.