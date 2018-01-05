New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The wholesale gur (jaggery) market remained steady in the national capital today as prices moved in a narrow range amid limited deals.

Marketmen said adequate stocks position against sporadic demand kept gur prices at previous previous in Delhi.

On the other hand, gur chakku and khurpa prices in Muzzafarnagar, ended higher on tight stocks position on fall in arrivals from manufacturing units.

At Muzzafnarngar, gur chakku and khurpa edged up to Rs 2,550-2,750 and Rs 2,600-2,650 from previous levels of Rs 2,450-2,650 and Rs 2,550-2,600 per quintal respectively.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,550- 2,750, khurpa Rs 2,600-2,650 and Ladoo Rs 2,700- 2,800.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700- 2,750. PTI SDG SUN KPS ANS MKJ .

