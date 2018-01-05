Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) The Haryana government plans to tap corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending of corporate houses to fund several of its welfare schemes. To begin with, 21 top companies in private and public sector would be identified for this purpose, a release said.

The responsibility of establishing liaison with them will be entrusted to 21 senior officers who would be provided institutional support by the Haryana Financial Corporation, this was disclosed at a meeting held here today.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the officers to list department-wise works which could be undertaken with the help of CSR funds.

The officers would also convene a meeting before January 31 with companies which are being identified. These companies would be requested to set priorities for spending their CSR funds.

The money could be utilised to fund various state government-run skill development programmes, Kanya Kosh Fund, Sweh Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana, development of native villages and others activities, the release said. Apart from top companies, banks too would be requested to spend their CSR funds on various development activities in the state. PTI SUN MR .

