Bengaluru,Jan 5 (PTI) Promising reliable services of post warranty cars at affiliated garages, Hella India and Koovers today announced their partnership while launching their new franchise here as their first pilot project in the country.

The partners said this would disrupt the market of service stations of car manufacturers as well as roadside garages as the tie-up brings expertise with genuineness to the servicing of car.

Srinivasan B, advisor, Koovers said, "There is stupendous growth in the car space. Post warranty, 70 per cent people move out of traditional car showrooms for service and prefer garages." "Here Koovers steps in. It plays a role for technological support to the garages. This is the beginning of the journey.

We have tied up with 160 garages in Bengaluru." Managing director of Hella India, Ramashankar Pandey said the purpose behind coming together is to ensure that the customer should not end up paying more than what he is supposed to pay or gets a service that is inferior.

Hella India and Koovers have tied up with genuine parts manufacturers of car manufacturing companies to use their products at the garages.

Pandey said a customer does not need an impressive car service centre, but satisfaction at reasonable cost. His two choices are the expensive car showroom, which everyone cannot afford post warranty period and the roadside garage, which lacks expertise.

"We want to provide another option. We want to bring reliability in roadside garages by providing them training and arming them with genuine parts. Customers will get all the information about problems in the vehicle,parts to be replaced and the rate of those parts on his mobile phone via app," he said.

Koovers is also working towards creating a catalogue of genuine parts.

Sandeep Begur, co-founder, Koovers, said there is a tie up for 75,000 parts and the catalogue may be released by the end of the year.

He added that the first multi-brand Koovers centre would be operational in South France in the first quarter of 2018.

