Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) Faced with an acute shortage of trained patwaris and kanungos, the Himachal government has decided to reengage 214 retired Patwari/Kanungos as a stopgap to cope with the current workload, an official spokesman said today.

Calling reports of 1200 retired Patwari/Kanungos being appointed on contract against vacancies in the Revenue department as incorrect, the spokesperson said only 214 retired Patwari/Kanungos were engaged as a stopgap.

Nearly 1120 Patwari candidates were undergoing training and would be available for posting by August 2018, he said.

The Revenue department spokesman added that the cabinet, in its meeting yesterday, decided to continue with the services of the 214 retired Patwaris/Kanungo till the batch undergoing training was available for posting. PTI PCL IJT .

