Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) In a second major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government today shifted 36 IAS officers, including Deputy Commissioners of 10 districts, and a dozen heads of departments, an official release said.

Minorities Finance and Development Corporation Managing Director Amit Kashyap was posted as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Shimla replacing Rohan Chand Thakur, who was reassigned as the Director of Urban Development, with additional charge of the Director of Town and Country Planning, it said.

HP State Electronics Development Corporation MD Hans Raj Sharma was posted as the DC of Solan, replacing Rakesh Kanwar, who would take charge of the Director, Rural Development and Panchyati Raj, and ex-officio Special Secretary of the department, the statement said.

Chamba DC Sudesh Kumar Mokta was posted as Director of Tourism and Civil Aviation, and would hold the additional charge of MD, HP Tourism Corporation, in place of Dinesh Malhotra, who was appointed HPMC MD with additional charge of Commissioner, Departmental Enquiries. Harikesh Meena, Special Secretary, PWD, and Irrigation and Public Health Department, would replace Mokta as Chamba DC, it added.

Deva Singh Negi, DC of Lahaul and Spiti was transferred as Settlement Officer, Shimla, while Ashwani Kumar Chaudhary, Additional DC, Mandi, has been posted as DC of Lahaul and Spiti, the release said.

Naresh Lath, DC of Kinnaur, was transferred as Director, Empowerment of Scheduled Class, Other Backward Class and Minority Affairs and Specially Abled Department, with additional charge of Member Secretary, HP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, while Gopal Chand, Settlement Officer, Shimla, would be the new DC of Kinnaur, it said.

Sandeep Kumar, Director of Town and Country Planning, was reassigned as DC of Kangra in place of Chander Prakash Verma, who was shifted as Special Secretary (Forest and Industries), Shimla. Madan Chauhan, DC of Mandi, was posted as Director of Food, Civil Supplies, Shimla. Rugved Milind Thakur, DC of Bilaspur, has been posted as DC of Mandi, the statement said.

Vivek Bhatia, Director of Transport, Shimla, holding additional charge of Director, Food, Civil Supplies, would take over as DC of Bilaspur, it said.

Kadam Sandeep Vasant, Hamirpur DC, would take over as Director, Women and Child Development, with additional charge of Director, Information Technology, while Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Additional DC, Shimla, has been posted as DC of Hamirpur, it added.

Lalit Jain, Director of Information Technology, was transferred as DC, Sirmaur, in place of Balbir Chand Badalia, who was posted as Director, Transport. Director (Ayurveda) Dr Raj Krishan Pruti was reassigned as Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board, the statement said. PTI PCL IJT .

