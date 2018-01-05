Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the Himachal Pradesh government would adopt the policy of zero tolerance towards crime against women and set up 'Gudiya helpline' for reporting such crimes.

He said special women cells would be created in all three police ranges in the state to deal with crime against women.

"The government would also set up Atal helpline for reporting corruption cases and Hoshiar Singh helpline for other cases of crime. All these would be monitored by the CM's office and action taken would be reported within 48 hours," Thakur said at 'Meet the Press' programme here.

He said the law and order situation was not bad in the state but some cases such as the rape and killing of a schoolgirl, who was given the nickname Gudiya by locals, had sullied the police's image.

Thakur said efforts would be made to ensure that such cases do not recur and the state is rid of drug menace.

"I'm a new chief minister and want to do something new for development and prosperity of the state," he said, adding that the state's financial position was precarious with a debt burden of over Rs 46,500 crore.

He announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh to the Shimla Press Club and said demands of journalists such as pension and free medical services would be considered and it would be ensured that the state does not lag behind states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand in extending facilities to scribes.

He also asked the authorities concerned to ensure early construction of the Press Club building for which land had been provided and a sum of Rs 50 lakh released. PTI PCL AAR .

