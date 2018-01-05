Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) Justice Sandeep Sharma and Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia, additional judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, have been appointed as judges.

The oath-taking ceremony of the judges will be held on January 8.

Justice Sharma, hailing from Bijapur village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, was elevated as additional judge of the high court on April 12, 2016. He was born July 20, 1968.

Born on March 15, 1961, Justice Barowalia was also elevated as additional judge of the high court on April 12, 2016. He also held the post of Registrar General in the high court. PTI PCL SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.