Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) The Haryana government is setting up a plant in Karnal to process garbage and other waste to produce gas which would be used to generate electricity, an official release said here today.

Setting up of this plant would solve the problem of stubble burning and would also be beneficial in management of waste, it said.

Rs 1 crore has been spent on this plant by the Karnal Municipal Corporation and it would start functioning from January 15.

Such project would also be started in other districts of the state also.

With a view to deal with the stubble burning issue, the state government has started this project which would produce about 50,000 tonnes of gas and about two lakh tonnes of bio- fertiliser, the release said.

"The project would generate 1,000 kg gas, 2,000 kg bio- fertiliser and 3,000 units of electricity every day which would be utilised by the Municipal Corporation in different areas," it said. PTI SUN NSD .

