New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani today denied making any inflammatory speech in Pune and said he was being targeted by the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

An FIR was filed against the Gujarat MLA and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid yesterday for their alleged Â“provocativeÂ” speeches during an event in Pune on December 31.

"Neither did I make any inflamatory speech nor did I take part in the bandh in Maharashtra.

"I am being targeted by the BJP and Sangh," Mevani told reporters at the Press Club of India here. PTI CPB TDS MIN .

