New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) IAS officer Durga Sakthi Nagpal was today given extension as the Officer on Special Duty to Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in Nagpal's tenure beyond January 14, 2018 on co-terminus basis, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Nagpal was in the news in 2013 after she detained several vehicles and rounded up many people who allegedly were engaged in illegal mining of sand in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad area.

In July 2013, she was suspended by the UP government, a move which was believed to have been done at the behest of some politicians hailing from Ghaziabad.

Nagpal, a 2010-batch IAS officer of the state, was in January 2015 appointed as the OSD for three years. PTI AKV SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.