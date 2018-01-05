Cape Town, Jan 5 (PTI) India were tottering at 28 for three in their first innings in reply to South Africa's 286 all out at stumps on the first day of the opening cricket Test, here today.

Brief Scores: South Africa 1st innings: 230 for seven in 53 overs (AB de Villiers 65, Faf du Plessis 62, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/87).

India 1st innings: 28 for three in 11 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 5 not out; Morne Morkel 0/1). PTI SSC SSC .

