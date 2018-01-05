Jakarta, Jan 5 (PTI) India and Indonesia today called on all countries to stop providing state sponsorship of terrorism and prevent their territories being used for establishing terrorist safe havens, in a pointed reference to Pakistan.

The two countries are "natural partners" in peace and prosperity, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said here as she held talks with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

"We expressed our strong opposition to any selective approaches to deal with this global menace, and called upon all countries to stop providing state sponsorship of terrorism and prevent their territories being used for establishing terrorist safe havens.

"During our discussions, there was clear recognition that India and Indonesia, as two close maritime neighbours, are natural partners in peace and prosperity. We unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, irrespective of its motivation and origin," Swaraj said after co-chairing the fifth meeting of the Joint Commission with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. PTI KUN AKJ KUN .

