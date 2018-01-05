Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) Software major Infosys today announced it has been selected by Belgium-based telecommunications major Proximus to implement a business transformation programme aimed at delivering superior digital customer experiences for its enterprise clients.

As part of this programme, Infosys has been entrusted with the joint overall responsibility and ownership of the Greenfield Excite programme, which includes simplifying and remodelling the companyÂ’s portfolio of products for the professional services market, the company said.

Infosys President and Head of Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications and Services, Rajesh Krishnamurthy said through this programme, the company will be leveraging its core capabilities and expertise across its service offerings to help Proxmius simplify and digitise its processes, while streamlining its product offerings and driving efficiencies.

The multi-year programme will strengthen ProximusÂ’ leadership in professional services market by replacing legacy IT systems, streamlining processes and deploying advanced tools for quoting, the Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said.

It will also strengthen selling, ordering, billing, invoicing and more, the company said.

"We have embarked on the Excite business transformation programme that will further enhance and deliver new digital experiences for our enterprise clients," Proximus Chief Enterprise Market Officer Bart Van Den Meersche said in a statement here.

"In the course of the next years, we want to manage all professional products through easy-to-use digital interfaces," he added.

The programme also includes realigning business processes and organisation around it, and digitising business transactions, Infosys said.

To achieve this, the programme will consolidate more than 40 legacy IT systems into six new robust platforms to enable better product lifecycle management, it said. PTI BDN RA VS .

