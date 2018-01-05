Rohtak, Jan 5 (PTI) Five-time World Champion MC Mary Kom will be missing the Elite Women's National Boxing Championship starting tomorrow even as celebrated names like L Sarita Devi, Sarajubala Devi vying for top honours and berth in the Indian squad for this year's Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The reigning Asian Champion Mary Kom will be nursing a few niggles.

Over 300 top boxers will be stepping into the ring during the second edition with the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) indicating that the week-long tournament will be seen as selection trials for the CWG and the Asian Games.

Most of the newly-crowned champions at the Youth World Championships from 36-member units have registered themselves for this competition.

Indian boxers have been on a roll in the year gone by and will be eager to make the new year equally rewarding for the country.

"This will be my first shot at the senior level and I am positive about doing well against the best boxers in the country," Shashi Chora, gold medalist in the World Youth Championships in Guwahati said.

"I will be a little nervous but I know I can make the cut at the elite level too," she added, echoing the thoughts of all the youth boxers who will be looking to graduate to the next level.

Recently elevated Performance Director for the Elite women's team Raffael Bergamasco will be present their to keep a close watch on the women pugilists.

Bergamasco had played a crucial role in helping India clinch four gold, a silver and two bronze medals at the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championship.

Women's team head coach Shiv Singh and a couple of other senior members from the selection panel will also be there to keep a tab on the performances. PTI PM KHS KHS .

