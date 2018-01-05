Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd to complete 100 per cent installation of point of sales (POS) devices in 20 districts by January 30 to help 6,000 fair price shops become fully functional in those areas of the state.

The government is looking at completing the process of electronic public distribution system (e-PDS) in the state by March 2018.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Choudhary Zulfkar Ali asked the authorities of Linkwell Telesystems to complete 100 per cent installation of PoS devices in 20 districts of the state by January 30, 2018 so that 6,000 fair price shops can be made fully functional in those places, according to an official spokesperson said.

Ali said the process of installation of PoS devices in border districts of Leh and Kargil shall also be taken up soon.

The government is "putting in strenuous efforts to complete the process of electronic public distribution system (e-PDS) in the state by March 2018", the minister said while chairing a meeting of officers of Jammu Division convened to review the progress on streamlining of the ration distribution system under e-PDS project.

The minister, while elaborating on the measures being initiated to make the system transparent, asked the concerned officers to strictly adhere to the set deadline for completion of the project so that the purpose behind launching of this prestigious project is met in letter and spirit and consumers get ration in a totally transparent and hassle-free manner.

Taking stock of the availability of the computers, net facilities and other accessories required at all stores, fair price shops and offices the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs (FCS and CA), the minister said there is no constraint of funds but there is a need to submit the requisition to the concerned well in time.

He instructed the concerned authorities to provide adequate number of computers with all other accessories for installation in all the ration stores and offices of the department and FCI stores for proper maintaining of daily records.

To strengthen the supply chain management (SCM), the minister directed the state head of National Informatics Centre to conduct a training programme for all the assistant directors and field officers of the department in the next week.

He directed the concerned authority to ensure the implementation of the current operational status of SCM on the portal of all the districts of the State by 15th of January, 2018.

Reviewing the status of division wise target of ration cards for Aadhaar seeding, it was informed that a total of 73,090 beneficiaries have been covered in Kashmir and 76,563 in Jammu division within the fixed time.

The minister also asked the concerned official to ensure that variation in the target reports shall be reduced to zero for both PHH and NPHH category.

He further asked the officers of FCS&CA to ensure cent percent Aadhaar seeding of ration cards and their linkage with bank accounts to ensure transparency and accountability in the system. PTI AB MKJ .

