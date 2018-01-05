institutions Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered that complaint committees be set up in all educational institutions, including state-run and private degree colleges, to look into and prevent sexual harassment of women working there.

Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari directed officials to make it mandatory to constitute internal- complaint cells (committees) in the institutions at a meeting here.

"We have ordered the constitution of complaint committees in all educational institutions, including government and private degree colleges, to look into and prevent sexual harassment of women working there," he said.

Instructions have been already issued by the education department. The minister has proposed that these panels be accountable in regard to action, disposal and prompt redressal of grievances.

College heads will intimate director colleges and nodal principals about the composition of the complaint committee, complaints received and action-taken after their disposal, the minister said.

He asked the school education department to follow the suit in due course and constitute similar cells in higher secondary and high schools. PTI AB ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.