New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Telecom operator Reliance Jio will cut tariffs by Rs 50 of all its monthly schemes under which customers are getting 1 GB data per day and also enhanced data limit to 1.5 GB from the existing 1GB for select plans, effective January 9, sources said.

It has also reduced 1GB data rate to Rs 4 for a 1-day validity plan. The company will also offer 20 per cent more data to users of Rs 399 plan by enhancing its validity by two weeks under its Happy New Year 2018 offer, sources added.

Now with this latest offers, Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 plans will cost Rs 50 less.

Jio's Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 plan will offer 1.5 GB of 4G data per day and have validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days and 91 days, respectively.

All Jio plans will continue to offer free unlimited calling and SMSes within India even during roaming.

The company had last month announced two plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs 299 with with 28 days validity offering 1.2 GB and 2 GB data per day, respectively. PTI PRS MKJ .

