New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Drug major Lupin today said it has launched Flucytosine capsules, used to treat serious infections, in the American market.

The company has launched its generic product in the strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Ancobon tablets.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of serious infections.

As per the latest IMS sales data, Flucytosine capsules have annual sales of around USD 48 million in the US.

Lupin shares were trading 2.47 per cent up at Rs 899.15 apiece on BSE today. PTI MSS SBT .

