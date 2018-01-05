Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Starting off the new year on a positive note, music icon Madonna has announced plans to building four new schools in Malawi.

The 59-year-old artiste took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers.

She also urged people to help her in bringing the total number of schools to 14 in the African country, through her charity, Raising Malawi and non-profit organisation, Build On.

"Let's start 2018 off right! I'm challenging you all to stand up, come together and be the change you want to see in the world! "This year we'll begin by building four brand new schools in the Kasungu District of Malawi with Raising Malawi and buildOn! That's 14 schools in total that will help thousands of kids get the education they so rightfully deserve! Now is the time! Join the revolution of love!" Madonna wrote alongside her picture with the Malawian children.

The "Papa don't preach" hitmaker's charity announced in January 2012 to build 10 primary schools to serve more than 1,000 children in rural Malawi with Build On.

Madonna adopted her children David Banda (12) and Mercy James (11) in 2006 and 2009 respectively, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale (five) earlier this year from Malawi.

She has a daughter, Lourdes (21) and a son, Rocco (17), from previous relationships. PTI RDS RB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.