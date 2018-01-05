Noida, Jan 5 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree after killing his wife this morning at a park here, the police said.

The deceased, Ravindra Kumar (28), was an electrician at a private hospital here. He had married Pinky (25) three years ago. They used to stay at Sector 93, they said.

"Today morning when Pinky's parents called her, she did not answer her phone. Her father Jagdish came to her house and found her dead on bed, following which he lodged complaint. He alleged that she was killed over dowry by Ravindra," Station House Officer, Noida Phase 2, Shawez Khan said.

Pinky's parent's residence was close to the house where the couple was staying, he said The man went missing after the incident and during a search his body was found hanging from the tree. A case has been lodged at the Expressway police station, they said.

It appears he committed suicide after killing his wife.

The blood stained knife was found in the bathroom and it seemed that the place was cleaned. There were some marks on the woman's neck, the police said.

It is suspected that he had attempted suicide at the house, but later hanged himself at the park, they said.

The matter is being investigated on all angles, including the involvement of a third person in the killing. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, the police said. PTI CORR ANB .

