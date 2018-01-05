New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed and his girlfriend was injured after they were attacked with knives allegedly by the woman's relatives for eloping, the police said today.

The incident was reported from east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar today.

Dinesh, a father of three, was having an affair with the 23-year-old woman, who was his distant relative. They had eloped from their homes four days ago, they said.

The woman's brother Shankar and her maternal uncle Rinku learnt about their location and took them near a canal in Mayur Vihar Phase-I, the police said.

The accused repeatedly stabbed them there, but a constable saw the incident and raised an alarm, following which people gathered and the duo were caught, they said.

Dinesh died on the spot and the woman was admitted to a hospital.

The accused was upset as they felt that the woman had spoiled the family's reputation by eloping with her married cousin.

"Her marriage had been fixed somewhere else and was scheduled next month. The woman was accused of running away with ornaments and cash meant for the marriage," Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range), said.

The accused suspected that Dinesh had tutored her to do so, he said. PTI SLB ANB .

