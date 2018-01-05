Ghaziabad, Jan 5 (PTI) A man was arrested along with his wife and son for allegedly murdering his minor daughter in a suspected case of honour killing here, police said today.

The body of the 15-year-old girl was found in a sugarcane field here on Monday, following which the girl's parents lodged an FIR against Pawan, an agricultural labourer, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.

The girl was killed on Sunday, Singh said.

An investigation was launched and fellow labourers of Pawan confirmed his presence at work on the night the girl was killed, the SSP said, adding that it was also discovered that Pawan was having an affair with the deceased.

It came to light that the family members of the girl had on several occasions reprimanded her over the relationship, but she ignored them, he said.

The trio confessed they had killed the minor and were sent to jail, SSP Singh added. PTI CORR IJT .

