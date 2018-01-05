New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Marina III (Singapore) Pte Ltd today sold 1.31 per cent stake in PepsiCo's bottler Varun Beverages for nearly Rs 175 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Marina III (Singapore) disposed of 23.92 lakh shares, amounting to 1.3 per cent stake, in the firm.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 730.1 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 174.64 crore, the data showed.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

The stock of Varun Beverages ended the day on BSE at Rs 700.50, up 1.74 per cent from the previous close. PTI VRN MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.