Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Singer Mary J Blige will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 46-year-old "Be Without You" hitmaker will be honoured in a ceremony on January 11, and rapper Diddy will be taking part in the unveiling of her star, reported Variety.

Blige's star will be in the recording category. The singer has also appeared a number of films and television shows. She has been nominated for Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in "Mudbound".

"Mary J Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

Her most popular songs included "Family Affair", "No More Drama", "Be Without You", "Not Gon' Cry" and "Love Is All We Need". PTI RB RB .

