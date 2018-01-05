Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Minimum temperatures at most of the places in Rajasthan increased by 1 to 2 degree Celsius, while Alwar was the coldest in the state with a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT office, Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of degrees Celsius, followed by Bhilwara 3.5 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 3.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani and Chittorgarh 4.6 degrees Celsius each, Dabok 4.8 degrees Celsius and Sikar 5 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog was witnessed in Sriganganagar and Pilani districts.

At most places, maximum temperatures were recorded between 18.6 degrees Celsius and 27.3 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted dense fog cover in northern areas of the state and cold wave conditions at a few places till tomorrow. PTI AG NSD .

