New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Former minister Mukesh Agnihotri was today named as the new leader of Congress Legislature Party in Himachal Pradesh.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi approved his name which was proposed by observers appointed by the party.

"Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the name of Mukesh Agnihotri as the leader of Congress Legislature Party of Himachal Pradesh," AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

He said the observers proposed his name after consulting members of the Congress Legislature Party in the state.

Agnihotri, a four-time legislator, is a confidant of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and represents the Haroli constituency in Una district of the state.

The Congress lost power to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh in assembly elections held in November.

The Congress could bag only 21 of the 69 assembly seats in the state, with the BJP winning 44. PTI SKC RT .

