Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) In sports, generally, the more you score the more it usually benefits the individual or the team.

But in golf, it is exactly the opposite, the reason a teenage boy was inspired to take up the elite sport and is now dreaming to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

This is the story of Mumbai-based 18-year-old Mayur Mistry, who considers ace golfer Tiger Woods as his hero.

Mistry recently joined hands with The Golf Foundation, which will be looking after his career progression, coaching, tournament expenses and diet, among other things.

Foundation officials said if Mistry continues and progresses well, they will look at sending him abroad to play in international tournaments, which will be sponsored.

"I was playing football (since childhood), my dad brought me to the Bombay Presidency Golf Club to see how it is. My father told me to try for three to four days and I thought this game is something different from the others and that is why I started playing it regularly," Mistry told PTI.

According to him, he got interested in the club and ball sport because the scoring in it is different from other disciplines.

"In golf it (scoring) is different and hence I chose it. After I started playing in tournaments, I got acquainted with the expenses (associated with the sport)," Mistry, who has taken part in many national events, added.

The young golfer, coached by Digraj Singh, also aims to bag a medal at the Olympics.

"I idolise Tiger Woods. My dream is to participate in the Olympics. I want to be there and win a medal for the country in golf so that it becomes popular in India," he maintained.

Amit Luthra of The Golf Foundation said Mistry was hardworking, talented and had the drive to be a champion. PTI NRB RSY .

