Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 (PTI) The National Aluminium Company (NALCO) Ltd today dedicated three projects worth Rs 659.69 crore to the nation, as part of its 38th Foundation Day celebrations.

The projects include launch of mining activity at south block of Panchpatamali bauxite mines (Rs 600 crore) in Koraput district, 18.5-MW turbo generator (Rs 43 crore) at alumina refinery, Damanjodi and nano technology-based defluoridation plant (Rs 16.69 crore) at smelter, Angul.

These projects were formally inaugurated through video conferencing by Union Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On the occasion, awards were also presented to individuals and organisations for their achievements and contributions in various fields.

NALCO felicitated Padmashree Prafulla Kar with lifetime achievement award and Padmavibhusan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia was also honoured for his significant contributions.

