Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has nabbed a Nigerian national from the city airport following recovery of cocaine worth Rs one crore from his possession.

Cocaine weighing around 170 gram was seized from Kevin Edward James, who reached Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport from Mumbai yesterday afternoon, Narcotics Control Bureau Kolkata Zonal Director, Dilip Kumar Srivastava today said.

The market value of the seized drug was Rs one crore, he said.

"The accused had entered India through IGI international Airport Delhi in September and was in the country since then. After initial grilling it was found that another Nigerian in Mumbai namely John alias Tony has given the assignment to him," Srivastava said.

The Nigerian was in Kolkata to handover the consignment, he said. PTI SCH RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.