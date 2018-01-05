New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Fifteen cows were today rescued during civic body crackdown against an illegally run dairy in north west Delhi Delhi's Mianwali area, officials said.

An official of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) of the environment ministry, claimed the dairy has about "200 cows" and laws have been flouted there.

"The rescued cows were sent in trucks to two government gaushalas. There is paucity of space so all the animals could not be accommodated, and many of the cattle-owners, took the cows with them to rural areas," a senior official of the NDMC told PTI.

The AWBI official said the dairy is surrounded by a large and filthy open drain, causing health hazard, and the condition of the dairy and the cows is "miserable".

"The water containers were full of algae, the fodder was scarce, the stench was unbearable. The cows looked weak," the official alleged.

The AWBI official claimed that they have sighted "animal carcass" in the area, following which a complaint has been filed with the police.

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation today also said it removed encroachment from 7 acres of land in the Gaushala Park near Prem Nagar and a park in Inderpuri in ward no. 103.

"The land at Gaushala Park was encroached by scrap vendors and therefore local residents were not able to use it.

The park in Inderpuri was encroached by makeshift shops," the NDMC official said. PTI KND TIR .

