Pune, Jan 5 (PTI) A rich collection of classics from RK Studios representing the "Golden Era" of Indian Cinema will now be a part of the National Film Archive of India's ever- growing horde of great works.

Twenty-three negatives produced under the iconic RK Banner, which enthralled the audiences far and wide -- from Soviet Russia to China to Hollywood -- are being transferred to the NFAI vaults.

The haul includes timeless classics like "Awaara", "Shri 420", "Aag", "Barsaat", "Mera Naam Joker", "Sangam", "Dharam Karam", "Ram Teri Ganga Maili", "Bobby", and others, an official release said.

"We are thankful to the Kapoor family for entrusting the NFAI with this prestigious collection so that it can be preserved for future generations. The original negative is the ideal format for long term preservation, with the best picture and sound quality," said Prakash Magdum, director of the NFAI.

Randhir Kapoor visited the archives last month and was pleased to see the film storage facility at the NFAI, the release said.

"This collection will be symbolically handed over by Randhir Kapoor during the inaugural function of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) on January 11 here," it added.

The NFAI will also screen "Bobby" (1973), an iconic representation of youth, as a part of the PIFF. A highlight of the screening is the film's lead actor Rishi Kapoor, who will be present.

In addition to this, the NFAI will screen "Mera Naam Joker", "Sangam", "Shri 420" and "Aag" as a part of special focus on Raj Kapoor during PIFF, it added.

As per the release, a special attraction will be an exhibition of film posters from RK Films at the NFAI during the festival. PTI SPK NRB RB .

