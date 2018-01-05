New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Nickel prices drifted lower by Rs 3 per kg at the non-ferrous metal market today due to lower demand from consuming industries.

Traders said easing demand from alloy-makers at domestic spot market mainly kept pressure on nickel prices.

In the national capital, nickel plate (4x4) declined by Rs 3 to Rs 745-750 per kg.

Following are today's metals' rates (in Rs per kg): Zinc ingot Rs 120-126, nickel plate (4x4) Rs 745-750, gun metal scrap Rs 227, bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 387, chadri deshi Rs 295.

Lead ingot Rs 121, lead imported Rs 127, aluminium ingots Rs 154, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 150, aluminium wire scrap Rs 150 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 148. PTI SUN KPS SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.