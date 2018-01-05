Supaul (Bihar), Jan 5 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for nearly 200 projects worth more than Rs 300 crore in this district as part of his state-wide "Vikas Samiksha Yatra".

The Chief Minister visited Raghopur village, which falls under a block of the same name, in the north Bihar district where he launched 198 projects worth Rs 304 crore before addressing a public meeting.

Among the projects inaugurated by Kumar was a solar-powered mini water supply system involving a modest cost of Rs 36.91 lakh.

The Chief Minister also interacted with women associated with self-help groups and urged them to spread awareness about his government's drive against dowry and child marriage.

At the public meeting, the Chief Minister said Bihar was the first state where women were provided 50 per cent reservation in Panchayat and civic body polls, besides 35 per cent quota for the fair sex in police jobs.

"During my visit to various districts as part of Vikas Samiksha Yatra, I am given guard of honour mostly by women police personnel. This highlights the change that has come in the society", he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the people of the state to "educate your children without worrying about the expenses involved as the state government is there to provide you with all necessary assistance".

"We have come up with a students' credit card scheme so that young boys and girls may pursue their studies without having to trouble their guardians for money. Under this scheme, we will be providing loans up to Rs four lakh to every student", Kumar said.

"Banks have not been up to the mark in facilitating this scheme hence a decision has been taken to set up a state finance commission through which 12th pass boys and girls will be provided with loans", he added.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the improvement in law and order situation as well as the standard of living of common people in the aftermath of his government's radical step of banning sale and consumption of alcohol.

Besides the Chief Minister, the public meeting was addressed by Deputy Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council Mohd Haroon Rashid, state ministers Vijendra Prasad Yadav and Ramesh Rishidev and MLAs Aniruddh Prasad Yadav, Neeraj Kumar Bablu and Beema Bharti. PTI NAC SNS .

