New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The government is not considering revamping the drug price regulator NPPA or setting up an advisory body above it, Parliament was informed today.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said the government is not revamping the NPPA.

"No, Sir," Mandaviya replied to the query of a member regarding revamping of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and setting up of an advisory body above it.

The minister also clarified that there was no plan to delink the Drugs (Prices Control) Order from the NPPA.

The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country.

It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order.

It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs from the consumers. PTI MSS ABM .

