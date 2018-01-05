Noida, Jan 5 (PTI) Alleging that his daughter was murdered for not meeting dowry demands, a man today lodged a police complaint against his son-in-law here, officials said.

Complainant Jagdish said his daughter Pinky was married to Ravindera, and the couple were residents of Noida. He alleged that Ravindera used to torture Pinky both physically and mentally for not meeting his dowry demands.

This morning Jagdish went to check on Pinky after he could not reach her over phone, and found her body, with blood oozing out of her nose, lying on a bed at the couple's residence, police said.

The body was sent for postmortem, officials said, adding that a case was registered against Ravindera and a manhunt launched to nab him. PTI CORR IJT .

